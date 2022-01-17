Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $457,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

