Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 170 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 41,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

