Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

