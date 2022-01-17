Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

