Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 156,238 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

