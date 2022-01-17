Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,620. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

