Commerce Bank Acquires 63 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $197.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

