Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.95 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

