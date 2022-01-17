Commerce Bank Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.