Commerce Bank Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.01 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

