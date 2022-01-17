Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of R stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

