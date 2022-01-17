Commerce Bank Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

