Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,610. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

