Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 185.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $746.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

