Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

