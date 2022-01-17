Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $115,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.