Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of UFO opened at $26.00 on Monday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

