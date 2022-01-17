Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of UFO opened at $26.00 on Monday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.