Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American States Water were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

