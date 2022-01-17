Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 218 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $209.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

