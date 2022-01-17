Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,250 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Range Resources by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

