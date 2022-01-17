Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 834 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $85.00 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

