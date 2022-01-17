Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Acquires $19,317.50 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Jeffery J. Knauss purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.27 per share, with a total value of $19,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CBU stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

