Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 412,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,740. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

