Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,750.44

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,750.44 ($23.76) and last traded at GBX 1,745 ($23.69), with a volume of 75200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,698 ($23.05).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.78 ($21.82).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.29. The firm has a market cap of £31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total value of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.