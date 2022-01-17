COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COMSovereign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMS opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that COMSovereign will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

