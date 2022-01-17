Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.07 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.83 million, a P/E ratio of 461.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

