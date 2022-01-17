Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $67.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,553,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $65.00 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

