Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $67.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last three months.
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $65.00 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
