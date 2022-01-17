Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

