Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,289.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.37 or 0.07607985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00354159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00924329 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00502810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00267165 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

