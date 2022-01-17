ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

CNOB stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

