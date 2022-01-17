ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.26.
A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 7,946,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
