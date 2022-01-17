Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,217,000 after buying an additional 210,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.