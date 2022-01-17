Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $79.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Continental Resources stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

