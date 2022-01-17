Contrasting CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.57 -$45.86 million N/A N/A CBTX $153.47 million 5.08 $26.36 million $1.89 16.78

CBTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 17.74% 7.08% 0.70% CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14%

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carter Bankshares and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.59%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.70%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

CBTX beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.