Contrasting Datasea (DTSS) and Its Competitors

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Datasea to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s rivals have a beta of -20.23, suggesting that their average share price is 2,123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -3.67 Datasea Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -31.37

Datasea’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datasea and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2534 12832 23725 644 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Datasea’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -125.05% -141.47% -5.66%

Summary

Datasea rivals beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.