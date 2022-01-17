Contrasting Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11%

92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 1.07 $457.44 million $18.40 15.12

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Technology Solutions and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88

CACI International has a consensus price target of $305.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.55, indicating that its share price is 655% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

