Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Copa by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

