CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the December 15th total of 786,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $15.68 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

