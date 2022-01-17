Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Corning by 27.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after buying an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corning by 106.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

