Couchbase Inc’s (NASDAQ:BASE) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Couchbase’s (NASDAQ:BASE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Couchbase had issued 8,339,130 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,139,120 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

BASE stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

