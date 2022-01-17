Cowen Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.01.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.