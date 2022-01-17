Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CR stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

