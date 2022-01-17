Creative Planning Acquires 52,422 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 310.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.