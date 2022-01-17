Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.