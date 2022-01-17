Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.77).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 67.72 ($0.92) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,708.72 ($23.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,205. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,490.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £85.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

