Credit Suisse Group Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,521.50.
Shares of GRUB stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.