Credit Suisse Group Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,521.50.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.