Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $259,378.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Credits has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $259,378.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

