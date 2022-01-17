Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.73. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.