Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

