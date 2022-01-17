Critical Analysis: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Australia Bank and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.90% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.69 $1.74 billion N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.24 $5.39 million $1.39 16.80

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Australia Bank and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

